8 fast moving broad-gauge engines reach Chattogram port from UK

Eight fast moving broad-gauge engines landed in Chattogram port from UK on Saturday as the first shipment of the 40 new engines to be added in Bangladesh Railway. The remaining engines will come in 4 separate shipments, reports UNB.

Eight new engines were unloaded on jetty no. 12 around noon Saturday.



Railway sources informed the 40 broad-gauge engines are being collected from UK under the railway's 'rolling stalk operation development project.' All of them are to be unloaded in Chattogram port.

As the shipments were to start reaching Bangladesh from March, first 8 engines were shipped from UK in January this year, said the BR authority.



