8 govt officials, contractors under ACC scanner

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday issued a notice seeking statement of the assets of four government officials and four contractors involved in various illegal businesses, including casino scandals.
ACC public relations (director) officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter to news agency UNB.
Advertisement
They are the joint head of the youth and sports ministry Sajjadul Islam, deputy assistant engineer of public works circle-4 Ali Akbar, Tangail Ghatail food inspector Khorshed Alam, Dhaka South City Corporation tax officer Sheikh Quddus Ahmed, Munshiganj contractor Moazzem Hossain Sentu, Chittagong Patiya contractor Nur Ur Rashid Chowdhury Ejaz, Munshiganj Srinagar contractor Zakir Hossain and contractor Abdus Salam.