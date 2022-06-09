$80b for achieving climate resilience

"Under this, US dollars 80 billion is being planned for investment by 2030 to achieve climate resilience. The investment will be funded by both domestic and external sources," he added.
Finance division, with the support from a project titled ‘inclusive budgeting and financing for climate resilience’, developed ‘climate public finance tracking methodology’ and embedded it in iBAS++.
Using this methodology, the budget allocation and actual expenditure of 25 climate-relevant ministries/divisions are being tracked.
This is helping all these ministries/divisions in gathering information on climate allocation and expenditure and determining future actions to be taken while implementing climate policy and plans.
In addition, training has been provided to the concerned officials of OCAG on how to carry out Performance Audits of climate-related projects. A ‘Climate Change Glossary’ containing relevant technical terms currently being used has been published.