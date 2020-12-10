‘80pc of cyberbullying victims is women’

Bangladesh has a high rate of cyberbullying, and 80 per cent of the victims are women aged from 14 to 22, said additional deputy police commissioner Nazmul Alam of Cyber Crime Division of Dhaka Metropolitan, UNB reports.

And a majority of the cybercriminals and hackers fall between the age range of 16-17.

Nazmul Alam said this at a webinar “Safe Cyber Space for Women” organised by Article 19 Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Professor of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of University of Dhaka Lafifa Jamal said 80 per cent of the risk can be avoided if the internet users can be made more informed.