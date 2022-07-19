PM Hasina urges all to maintain austerity in power consumption

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all concerned, including the stakeholders in public and private sector, to maintain austerity in all fields, including in power consumption, in the wake of global inflationary situation.

If all concerned could pursue austerity, then the country would be benefitted, said the premier while chairing the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in the current fiscal year on Tuesday.

She joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that the head of the government has urged everyone to maintain austerity in all spheres.

"Let us all maintain austerity, the prime minister has asked the government machinery including bureaucracy and the common citizens to maintain austerity," he added.