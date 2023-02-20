Evening News Highlights

Bangladesh

1

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka as he fell sick suddenly.

2

Support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar: PM Hasina to UN

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday sought United Nations (UN) assistance to relocate the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to the well-developed Bhashanchar as UN resident coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on her.

3

SSC, equivalent exams to begin on 30 April

The routine of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations has been published as the exams will begin on 30 April and end on 23 May.

4

US President Biden meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

5

Bangladesh’ Masfia makes history in tennis

Masfia Afrin hardly has a moment to spare at the Sheikh Jamal National Tennis Complex in Ramna.

