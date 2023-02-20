Evening News Highlights

Support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar: PM Hasina to UN
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday sought United Nations (UN) assistance to relocate the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to the well-developed Bhashanchar as UN resident coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on her.
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on 30 April
The routine of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations has been published as the exams will begin on 30 April and end on 23 May.
US President Biden meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv
US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.