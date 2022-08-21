Qatar wants to recruit Bangladeshi workers in medical, hospitality, IT sectors

During the meeting, Abdul Momen briefed Ali bin Saeed about the initiatives taken by the government of Bangladesh led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina for skill development to meet growing demand in domestic and abroad.
Abdul Momen also highlighted on trade and investment opportunity in Bangladesh and requested for Qatar’s investment in Bangladesh especially in SEZs (special economic zones).
Ali bin Saeed said Qatar will actively explore investment scope in Bangladesh.
The Qatari minister expressed his satisfaction on Bangladesh community living in Qatar appreciatinf the role of Bangladeshi expatriates in developing the economy of Qatar as well as Bangladesh.
Ali bin Saeed appreciated steady development of Bangladesh despite Covid-19 pandemic.
Abdul Momen appreciated the cooperation of Qatar government in supplying LNG to Bangladesh. He also lauded the role of Qatar for its mediation in Afghanistan, Palestine, Chad and in Sudan.
He also requested for Qatar government’s political and economic support for solving Rohingya problems.