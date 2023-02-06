Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya camp

Quoting locals, commanding officer of 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBn), additional DIG Syed Harun Or Rashid, said Nurul Boshor was returning home after his duty at around 5:00 am.

At that time, a group of miscreants opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was found beside the home of Abdur Rashid, a resident of the camp, and bore several bullet injury marks.