Morning news highlights

Dear readers, good morning. We are brining to you some of the top stories we covered last night and in the morning so that you do not miss anything important

1

Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey by the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history.

2

George Harrison: A poet, a rebel, a friend

Celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of George Harrison- an eternal friend of Bangladesh.

3

President Hamid asks all to stay alert against corruption, nepotism

Expressing grave concern over the world-ranking as no Bangladeshi university was found even among the first 1,000 universities in the ranking, the president said only certificate-based education cannot bring development for the country and its people.

4

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

A footnote said two paragraphs in the summary about the war, which it said were adapted from the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration in November, "were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China".

5

BNP's march: Clash in four districts, police obstruction in three

BNP’s march to press home ’10-point demand for restoration of democracy’ at a district level has been marked with clashes in at least four districts. Police obstructed the march in at least three districts. Crude bombs were hurled near BNP office in one district.

