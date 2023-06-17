Rabbani murder: RAB brings UP chairman Mahmudul to Dhaka

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have apprehended Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Islam from Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani.

Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s legal and media wing, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo and said the chairman was being brought to Dhaka by microbus.