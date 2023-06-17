Rabbani murder: RAB brings UP chairman Mahmudul to Dhaka

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have apprehended Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Islam from Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani.
Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s legal and media wing, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo and said the chairman was being brought to Dhaka by microbus.
The elite force will come up with detailed information over the arrest in a press briefing at its media center in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area around 6:30 pm.
Mahmudul Alam allegedly masterminded the killing. RAB members arrested him from Debiganj and were bringing him to Dhaka. Later, he will be sent to Jamalpur and be handed over to Bakshiganj police station, added Khandaker Al Moin.
Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Monira Begum, filed a case with Bakshiganj police station, accusing the UP chairman and 24 others.
Mahmudul Alam was the general secretary of Sadhurpara Union Awami League. He was suspended from the party on Friday night, due to his alleged connection with the journalist murder.
Relatives and colleagues of Golam Rabbani alleged that Mahmudul Alam ordered the murder. The allegation has primarily been substantiated in police inquiry.