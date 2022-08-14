India agreed to provide flood information in advance: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, India has agreed to share information on possible flooding and opening of dams, which will help Bangladesh to prepare in advance to tackle any sudden crisis downstream.

The minister said this after attending a scholarship awarding ceremony held by Sylhet Zila Parishad on Saturday.

“The recent flooding in the Sylhet region happened due to sudden onrush of hilly water from upstream. India has decided to inform Bangladesh about excess water in their territory prior to its entry into Bangladesh so that we may not have to suffer in the future,” said Momen.