India agreed to provide flood information in advance: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, India has agreed to share information on possible flooding and opening of dams, which will help Bangladesh to prepare in advance to tackle any sudden crisis downstream.

The minister said this after attending a scholarship awarding ceremony held by Sylhet Zila Parishad on Saturday.

“The recent flooding in the Sylhet region happened due to sudden onrush of hilly water from upstream. India has decided to inform Bangladesh about excess water in their territory prior to its entry into Bangladesh so that we may not have to suffer in the future,” said Momen.

The minister added that the prime minister will be visiting India from 4-5 September, during which she will discuss various bilateral issues with her Indian counterpart.

“Ongoing global issues will also be discussed during the prime minister’s visit,” Momen added.

Replying to a question, Momen also said that a meeting of the Joint River Commission (JRC) will be held in late August after a hiatus of almost a decade.

“Decision on a total of six rivers will be taken at the meeting. Bangladesh wants to activate all of its river routes like in the past, which will also be discussed at the meeting,” Momen said.

Although the schedule of the prime minister’s visit to India is yet to be finalised, the issue of strengthening relations between the two countries will get preference, informed Momen.

