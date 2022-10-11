Bangladesh

Bangladesh wins UN Human Rights Council elections

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
A general view during a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on 24 August 2021Reuters

Bangladesh has won UN Human Rights Council elections for the 2023-25 term.

Bangladesh obtained 160 votes in the election held at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night.

Kyrgyzstan got 126 votes, Vietnam 145 votes, Maldives 154 votes, South Korea 123 votes and Afghanistan got only 12 votes.

This prestigious win is indeed significant as this was the most competitive international election of all candidatures Bangladesh floated since 2018, says a foreign ministry press release. 

Bangladesh, as the highest recipient of votes in Asia Pacific Group, has secured one of the four seats in the UNHRC competing with 7 aspirant countries from the Asia Pacific Group.

This would be the fifth term of Bangladesh as the member of the 47-member UNHRC.

In the previous UNHRC elections, Bangladesh won in 2006, 2009, 2014 and 2018; effectively for all possible terms as per the rules of business of the Council.

The result of this extremely competitive election is a clear manifestation of the recognition by the international community of Bangladesh's continued endeavour and commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights in national as well as international arena.

This also nullifies the ongoing smear campaign with falsified and fabricated information, by some politically motivated vested corners at home and abroad, aimed at negatively portraying the human rights situation of Bangladesh.

The foreign ministry joins the whole nation for the celebration of great moment of victory. Bangladesh, as a responsible and responsive Member State of the United Nations and an elected UNHRC member for next three years, remains committed to make all efforts to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights nationally and globally.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam MP has led Bangladesh delegation in the UN General Assembly during the UNHRC election held today.

