Bangladesh wins UN Human Rights Council elections

In the previous UNHRC elections, Bangladesh won in 2006, 2009, 2014 and 2018; effectively for all possible terms as per the rules of business of the Council.
The result of this extremely competitive election is a clear manifestation of the recognition by the international community of Bangladesh's continued endeavour and commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights in national as well as international arena.
This also nullifies the ongoing smear campaign with falsified and fabricated information, by some politically motivated vested corners at home and abroad, aimed at negatively portraying the human rights situation of Bangladesh.
The foreign ministry joins the whole nation for the celebration of great moment of victory. Bangladesh, as a responsible and responsive Member State of the United Nations and an elected UNHRC member for next three years, remains committed to make all efforts to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights nationally and globally.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam MP has led Bangladesh delegation in the UN General Assembly during the UNHRC election held today.