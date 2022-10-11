Bangladesh wins UN Human Rights Council elections

Bangladesh has won UN Human Rights Council elections for the 2023-25 term.

Bangladesh obtained 160 votes in the election held at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night.

Kyrgyzstan got 126 votes, Vietnam 145 votes, Maldives 154 votes, South Korea 123 votes and Afghanistan got only 12 votes.

This prestigious win is indeed significant as this was the most competitive international election of all candidatures Bangladesh floated since 2018, says a foreign ministry press release.

Bangladesh, as the highest recipient of votes in Asia Pacific Group, has secured one of the four seats in the UNHRC competing with 7 aspirant countries from the Asia Pacific Group.

This would be the fifth term of Bangladesh as the member of the 47-member UNHRC.