Of the new patients, 73 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 17 in other places, it said.

As many as 364 dengue patients including 290 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 3,498 dengue cases and 3,118 recoveries so far.