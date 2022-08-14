Oppositions should realise excessive movement will increase people's suffering: PM Hasina

"We realise people's sufferings (for price hike of fuels and electricity rationing). Many people, including the opposition, will try to take its advantage, but if they do excess in the name of movement, then people sufferings will increase," she said.
The premier made this remark while speaking at the meeting with the organising secretaries of Awami League (AL) from eight divisions at her official residence Ganabhaban here. She said the opposition party was being given scope to raise movement against the government.
She continued that people of the country know very well that the government has tried with utmost sincerity to tackle the situation regarding the fuel prices and electricity production.
The prime minister added: "The opposition will try to utilise the scopes, but if they do anything excessive, people will ultimately suffer more for that. They have to realise that."
She also expressed her apprehension that she doesn't know how much they will be successful in raising the movement, but surely it will bring loss for the country.
Sheikh Hasina said, "But, we will be able to handle that, I have that belief."
The prime minister said that they could understand the sufferings of the people due to the recent price hike of fuel oil and electricity rationing. "We can realise the sufferings of the people," she said.
She assured the countrymen that the government will surely lower the price of fuel oil when it comes down in the international market. "We will adjust the price of fuel oil whenever it comes down in the world market. I have given that directive too," she added.
Regarding the power crisis and the countrywide load-shedding, she urged the people to tolerate this pain for some more days. She added, "When the coal-fired power plants will be in production our problems of electricity will be gone."