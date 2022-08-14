Oppositions should realise excessive movement will increase people's suffering: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday said she has directed concerned authorities to allow the opposition to stage their movement and not to arrest and disturb anyone for this, reports BSS.

"Our opposition is getting a scope to raise movement. Let them do that. I also want it. If they want to besiege the prime minister's office, let them do that,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She said the opposition parties could stage movements in the democratic process, but they should also understand that excessive movement will cause loss of the country and increase sufferings of the people.