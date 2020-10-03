9 Libya attack survivors, 155 other Bangladeshis return home

Syed Khan, a migrant who survived the shooting in Midzah, said, “I can’t forget the incident, it was like living a nightmare. I was shot and it took me four months to recover enough to make the journey home. Many of us haven’t fully recovered and we are still traumatised. I am grateful to IOM and the government for the medical and other support they provided in Libya and for arranging my flight home.”

Syed will receive medical and psychosocial follow-up support, and financial assistance to start a business so he can provide for his family.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of migrant workers across the world. We are working to overcome movement and other restrictions to access vulnerable migrants who are stranded and in need of support. We are working closely with the government, in particular the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry, to ensure migrants’ access to health services, shelter, food, consular services, and for the most vulnerable - flights home,” said Giorgi Gigauri, IOM Bangladesh’s Chief of Mission.