UP chairman among 4 sued over occupying lands

A union parishad (UP) chairman among four people were named in a case filed with a Chattogram court on Wednesday on charges of occupying lands and demanding extortion from a villager in Fatikhchhari upazila of Chattogram.
Sohaibul, a resident of Baktopur UP in the upazila, filed the case at the court of Chattogram senior judicial magistrate Mahbubul Haque, said the plaintiff’s counsel Ahmed Kabir Karim.
Taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered the Detective Branch of Police to investigate the allegations and submit a report, he said.
The accused—UP chairman Farukul Azam, his cohorts Aman Ullah, Enamul Hoque and Amir Hossain, are residents of the union.
According to the case statement, the victim has been living in the port city of Chattogram for a long time.
Taking the chance, the UP chairman and his cohorts allegedly occupied his lands and sold the soil of those and cut down trees planted on his lands.
The victim lodged complaints to local Upazilah Nirbhai Officer who failed to settle the issue despite calling them to his office earlier.
The UP chairman charged Tk 100,000 to him as extortion as he tried to sell the lands to his paternal cousin MA Nasir.
As no other way was left, the victim was compelled to file the case at the court finally, the lawyer added.