91 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 75 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 16 cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 493 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday.
Of them, 375 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 118 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 26,633 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26,042 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.