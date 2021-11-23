Bangladesh

91 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
As many as 91 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Tuesday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period.

Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 75 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 16 cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 493 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday.

Of them, 375 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 118 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 26,633 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26,042 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

