93pc medical waste remains out of proper management

93.4 per cent of COVID-19-related health-safety and medical waste remains out of proper treatment while merely 6.6 per cent are managed properly in Bangladesh.

The findings were revealed in a study on “Effective Management of Medical Waste amid COVID-19 Pandemic” conducted by the climate change programme of BRAC.

The results of the study were shared in a webinar held on Monday.

The study result shows that a total 248 tons of medical waste are generated daily from the hospitals and healthcare facilities all around the country. Among these, only 35 tons of waste are under proper management and this management is limited within the capital city Dhaka, says a press release.

Although waste separation facilities are available in the healthcare centres and hospitals in the country there are no medical waste disposal or treatment facilities in place in those establishments, says the press release.