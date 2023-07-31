Don't be afraid of seeing movement: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reiterated her firm conviction that no one would be allowed to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the countrymen, saying there is no reason to be worried about movement.

"Don't be scared of seeing a little movement; there is nothing to fear as long as the people are with us ... we will not tolerate the arson-terrorism anymore. It will never be accepted," she said.

The premier made this remark while addressing a function organized to distribute the "Bangabandhu Public Administration Award-2023" in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of National Public Service Day.

She said, "We have no objection to any movement. But, we will not allow anyone else to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of our country."