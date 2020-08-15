‘95pc of the country’s healthcare providers are in the informal sector’

Rubayat Khan highlighted such an initiative by the Savar upazila health officer, where the services of over 2000 village doctors were used to tackle COVID-19, with promising results.

Dr Aftab Uddin pointed to certain research of icddr,b where the quality of village doctors’ service was improved through training and where incentives could play an important role. Jishnu Das said in India it was compulsory for village doctors to have registration and also nine months of training.

In his closing speech, Professor Zakir Hossain said that there were three times more untrained village doctors than qualified physicians in the country. He said that there were questions concerning the quality of service provided by these village doctors, but added that qualified physicians faced similar questions too. He proposed that a plan be drawn up for the next 10 to 15 years for these untrained doctors in the informal sector so that the informal health sector could be brought to a win-win position.

Winding up the discussion, the webinar moderator and acting convenor of Health Alliance Bangladesh, Mahrukh Mohiuddin, said we want a health system that is people oriented and that will ensure health for all. Rather than wasting time on what was done in the past, she hoped that a forward-looking and people-oriented plan would be drawn up and implemented for the informal health sector in the country.