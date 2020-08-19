99pc migrants to stay in Bangladesh if they have better job opportunities: IOM study

Bangladesh is the sixth largest origin country for international migrants in the world, with 7.8 million Bangladeshi migrants living abroad as of 2019. In Bangladesh, over 2.2 million young adults join the labour force every year but the domestic labour market is unable to absorb all these job seekers.

Potential migrants were asked what would need to change in their home country to convince them to stay. Almost all respondents (99 per cent) reported that they would remain in Bangladesh if there were better job opportunities.

“I can’t lead a decent life with the money I earn in this country. Many people are doing better by going abroad, that is why I’ve also decided to go there,” one of the respondents said.

Respondents also stated that they would stay if there were improvements to the rule of law (38 percent), a better security situation (36 percent), and more accessible health services (29 percent).

Almost half the respondents indicated that they would remain in the country if they were supported to further their studies.