PM Hasina returns home

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Washington DC in the wee hours of today wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA, reports BSS.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 01:01am.

The flight earlier took off from Washington DC at around 6:30pm on Sunday local time (BST 4:30am Monday).