PM Hasina returns home

State minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh ambassador to the USA, Muhammad Imran, and Bangladesh's permanent representative to the UN, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, saw the prime minister off at the airport.
Sheikh Hasina made a short stopover in London on her way back home from Washington.
The premier went to London on 15 September on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the reception accorded by King Charles III marking his ascension to the throne.
On 19 September, she left London for New York.
During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 23 September and took joined several high profile events on its sidelines.