Five personalities receive Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday handed over Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022 to five distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to different fields, reports UNB.

The award recipients are: Syeda Zebunnesa Haque (Sylhet) in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmed (Cumilla) in economics, Dhaka University former Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Achhia Alam (Kishoreganj) in social service and valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj district Ashalata Baidya (commander during the Liberation War) in independence and Liberation War.