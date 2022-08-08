Five personalities receive Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak

The award giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on behalf of the PM, handed over the awards.
Today is the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, PM's mother and wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
She braced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal attack by some army personnel on 15 August, 1975.