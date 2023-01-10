Bangladesh becomes 35th largest economy: Hasan Mahmud

The minister added: “If more than nine-and-a-half per cent GDP growth is continued and Bangabandhu was not killed in 1975 than the global people would have learnt the history of changing Bangladesh before South Korea, Malaysia and even Singapore.”
Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, was addressing the inaugural function of the three-day Bangabandhu Film Festival 2023 at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the capital.
Bangladesh Cine Journalist Association (BCJA) organised the festival marking the historic 10 January, the Homecoming Day of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all times.
Hasan said it is regrettable that the success stories of the country are not being praised by the mass media. But, if the country lags behind in any index, then it is published widely in the media, he added.
The world, he said, has passed a bad time in 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war has begun last year while the Covid-19 situation has reappeared in some countries. In this situation, Bangladesh prime minister has inaugurated the self-financed mega Padma Bridge and the country’s ever first metro rail, he added.
Citing examples of foreign media, the minister said, “The daily Anandabazar of Kolkata has published a feature after inauguration of the metro rail in Bangladesh. In the feature, they wrote that though Dhaka metro rail started much later than us, it is ahead of Kolkata in terms of modernity . . . there was no female driver in Kolkata metro rail while a woman drive first the metro rail in Dhaka and there are six females drivers. It means women have been empowered along with the development of the country”.
About Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day, Hasan said, “Though we achieved independence on 16 December, 1971, the joy of the final victory of the Liberation War was fulfilled after arrival of the great leader on 10 January in 1972.”
He said, in a video of the Homecoming Day, it was seen that Bangabandhu’s father Sheikh Lutfar Rahman was sitting in a corner and his son Bangabandhu was in the crowd. Because, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not only the son of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, he was also Bangabandhu of masses and this is Bangabandhu, he added.
About films, the minister said a movie can open the third eye of a society. He hoped that the films of the country would play a vital role to reach Bangladesh its desired destination.
BFDC managing director Nuzhat Yesmin, actress Aruna Biswas and BCJA general secretary Riman Mahfuz, among others, addressed the function with BCJA president Razu Alim in the chair.