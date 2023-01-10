Bangladesh becomes 35th largest economy: Hasan Mahmud

Hasan said it is regrettable that the success stories of the country are not being praised by the mass media. But, if the country lags behind in any index, then it is published widely in the media, he added.

The world, he said, has passed a bad time in 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war has begun last year while the Covid-19 situation has reappeared in some countries. In this situation, Bangladesh prime minister has inaugurated the self-financed mega Padma Bridge and the country’s ever first metro rail, he added.

Citing examples of foreign media, the minister said, “The daily Anandabazar of Kolkata has published a feature after inauguration of the metro rail in Bangladesh. In the feature, they wrote that though Dhaka metro rail started much later than us, it is ahead of Kolkata in terms of modernity . . . there was no female driver in Kolkata metro rail while a woman drive first the metro rail in Dhaka and there are six females drivers. It means women have been empowered along with the development of the country”.

About Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day, Hasan said, “Though we achieved independence on 16 December, 1971, the joy of the final victory of the Liberation War was fulfilled after arrival of the great leader on 10 January in 1972.”