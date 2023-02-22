Japanese PM’s special advisor for human rights visits Bangladesh

At the Urban Railway Exhibition and Information Centre adjacent to the Dhaka metro depot, Nakatani, together with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwana Kiminori, offered flowers to the monument to commemorate the seven victims of a tragic terror attack, which was built by the affected consulting firms and JICA.
Earlier, on 19 February, Nakatani attended a workshop on business and human rights organised by ILO and JETRO, according to Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.
The following day, after he toured a sewing factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, he met Law Minister Anisul Huq and senior secretary of Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.
He also met representatives of the UN organisations in Dhaka and discussed Rohingya issues.