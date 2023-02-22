Bangladesh

Japanese PM’s special advisor for human rights visits Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nakatani Gen, special advisor to the prime minister of Japan for international human rights issues holds a meeting with Law Minister Anisul HuqFacebook

Nakatani Gen, special advisor to the prime minister of Japan for international human rights issues, visited Bangladesh from 19 to 21 February, reports news agency UNB.

On Tuesday, Nakatani visited the construction site of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport new terminal being constructed by Japanese companies, and inspected the Dhaka metro rail that was inaugurated in December 2022.

At the Urban Railway Exhibition and Information Centre adjacent to the Dhaka metro depot, Nakatani, together with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwana Kiminori, offered flowers to the monument to commemorate the seven victims of a tragic terror attack, which was built by the affected consulting firms and JICA.

Earlier, on 19 February, Nakatani attended a workshop on business and human rights organised by ILO and JETRO, according to Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

The following day, after he toured a sewing factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, he met Law Minister Anisul Huq and senior secretary of Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

He also met representatives of the UN organisations in Dhaka and discussed Rohingya issues.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment