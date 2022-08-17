Bangladesh saw massive human rights violations: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh had witnessed a gross violation of human rights during the long military regimes after the 1975 carnage.

"We're even barred from seeking justice," she said while UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newspersons after the meeting.

The premier said Father of the Nation and then president Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members were brutally assassinated on 15 August in 1975.

She added that she and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the 1975 massacre as they were abroad at that time.