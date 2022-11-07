Dengue claims seven more lives, death toll rises to 177

Seven more deaths reported in 24 hours till Monday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 177, amid a sharp rise in dengue cases in different parts of the country, reports UNB.

This is the second highest death toll from the disease on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

During the period, 875 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).