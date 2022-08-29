Decision on adjustment of fuel oil price likely soon: State minister

On Sunday, the government withdrew 5 per cent advanced tax on the import of diesel and reduced the import tariff from 10 per cent to 5 per cent. Since then talks on possible reduction in prices of diesel, petrol and octane began.
Replying to queries from newsmen, Nasrul Hamid said there has been some tax facilities, that is why adjustment of full oil price is being considered, but the matter is still being examined.
Hopefully, a change in fuel price will be possible, but global oil price increased again, he added.
How much price will be adjusted that decision is yet to be taken. Perhaps, a decision will be taken in a day or two, Nasrul Hamid said adding, “I hope price will be adjusted.”