Lawyer moves to SC seeking Momen's disqualification

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC), challenging the legality of AK Abdul Momen holding the office of the foreign minister, reports UNB.

On behalf of SC advocate Md Ershad Hossain Rashed, lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Ahad filed the petition in the High Court division of the top court on Tuesday.

A High Court bench, led by justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia, is likely to hear the petition, said Mostafizur Rahman.