Lawyer moves to SC seeking Momen's disqualification

On 21 August, SC lawyer Ershad sent a legal notice to the foreign minister urging him to step down within 48 hours for violating the constitution by "controversial comments".
"As I did not receive any response from the foreign minister, I decided to file the writ petition," Ershad said.
The cabinet secretary, secretary of parliament secretariat, and the foreign minister has been made respondents to this writ petition.
The petition is enlisted in the court’s cause list for Wednesday, he said.
Earlier on Thursday at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram, Momen reportedly said that he had urged the Indian government to help prime minister Sheikh Hasina remain in power.
It sparked nationwide criticism. Therefore the foreign minister gave an explanation of his statement the following day saying that he had requested the Indian government to help the prime minister maintain the stability of her government.