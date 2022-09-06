Bangladesh

Lawyer moves to SC seeking Momen's disqualification

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul MomenFile photo

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC), challenging the legality of AK Abdul Momen holding the office of the foreign minister, reports UNB.

On behalf of SC advocate Md Ershad Hossain Rashed, lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Ahad filed the petition in the High Court division of the top court on Tuesday.

A High Court bench, led by justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia, is likely to hear the petition, said Mostafizur Rahman.

On 21 August, SC lawyer Ershad sent a legal notice to the foreign minister urging him to step down within 48 hours for violating the constitution by "controversial comments".

"As I did not receive any response from the foreign minister, I decided to file the writ petition," Ershad said.

The cabinet secretary, secretary of parliament secretariat, and the foreign minister has been made respondents to this writ petition.

The petition is enlisted in the court’s cause list for Wednesday, he said.

Earlier on Thursday at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram, Momen reportedly said that he had urged the Indian government to help prime minister Sheikh Hasina remain in power.

It sparked nationwide criticism. Therefore the foreign minister gave an explanation of his statement the following day saying that he had requested the Indian government to help the prime minister maintain the stability of her government.

