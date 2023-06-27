Deal signed for USD 225mn loan from Japan as budget support

Japan and Bangladesh signed a loan agreement for USD 225 million as budgetary support for the latter's economic recovery and strengthening public financial management capacity, reports UNB.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and the 'Loan Agreement' on behalf of Bangladesh. Iwama Kiminori, the ambassador of Japan, signed the 'Exchange of Notes,' and Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of the JICA Bangladesh office, signed the 'Loan Agreement' on behalf of Japan, according to an ERD press release.