Deal signed for USD 225mn loan from Japan as budget support

Japan and Bangladesh signed a loan agreement for USD 225 million as budgetary support for the latter's economic recovery and strengthening public financial management capacity, reports UNB.
Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and the 'Loan Agreement' on behalf of Bangladesh. Iwama Kiminori, the ambassador of Japan, signed the 'Exchange of Notes,' and Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of the JICA Bangladesh office, signed the 'Loan Agreement' on behalf of Japan, according to an ERD press release.
Under the 'Development Policy Loan for Strengthening Public Financial Management,' the government of Japan will provide Bangladesh with 30 billion Japanese Yen (equivalent to USD 225 million) as budget support for economic recovery and strengthening public financial management capacity.
The interest rate of this loan is 1.6 per cent, and the Front End Fee (one-time) is 0.1 per cent. The repayment period is 30 years, including a 10-year grace period. The government of Japan had previously provided two other budget support loans totaling 685 million Yen in 2020 and 2021.
Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. Japanese loans and grants are being utilized in a wide range of areas including power, roads, bridges, telecommunication, agriculture, health, education, water supply and sanitation, rural development, environment, human resource development etc.
Since independence, Japan has provided financial support worth USD USD 30.12 Billion to Bangladesh.