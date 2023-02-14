Leaders still scratching their heads over selection of president

This correspondent talked to 15 AL high-ups, including cabinet members, over the last two days regarding the issue. They said the names of Mashiur Rahman, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and engineer Mosharraf Hossain that were put forth, didn’t come from nowhere.
They were chosen by the AL leaders. Some of them were even backed by international quarters. But in the end, their choices failed to sway the prime minister in selecting the new head of state. That's why some have labeled the decision a 'family' decision.
The AL sources said the party high-ups are a bit worried with the next national election as some issues -- convincing BNP to participate in the polls, forming government for the fourth time after securing victory and keeping government stable -- have turned to a headache.
In the given circumstances, the president has turned out to be an important figure which is the reason why the prime minister prioritised her own decision. Beyond that she consulted the issue with a handful of her family members.
A top AL leader, who asked to be unnamed, told Prothom Alo that questions cannot be raised over the contributions of other presidential candidates to the party.
The prime minister, also the president of AL, knows that well. Therefore, Sheikh Hasina had given no hint of her views concerning the matter. Even the leaders who engaged in crucial policymaking in the past had no inkling as to who was going to be the next president.
The deputy leader of the parliament, Matia Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo that the members of the parliamentary body handed over the responsibility of selecting president to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
She, also the presidium member of AL, said she (prime minister) chose such a person who kept their confidence in the country’s constitution and will retain the firm stance against the anomaly.
Talking about the confidentiality in the selection process, Matia Chowdhury said after handing over the responsibility to the party’s president, the matter was no longer about whether anyone will learn or not about her decision. Besides, it proves that there is discipline in the government and the party.
Matters taken into consideration
The top leaders of AL didn’t think their decision of making chief justice Shahabuddin Ahmed president in 1996 was a wise one.
Then the party made the veteran politician Zillur Rahman the president in 2009. After his demise, another politician, M Abdul Hamid, who emerged from the grassroots, took the helm of the country’s head. Both were elected parliamentarians in 1970 along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The newly president-elect Md Shahabuddin, a former leader of Chhatra League and Jubo League, was loved by Bangabandhu. Apart from this, he was engaged in government service as judge and discharged the duties of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) commissioner.
A member of cabinet, wishing to be anonymous, told Prothom Alo that Md Shahabuddin sought nomination from AL in the last parliamentary election. He might never have thought of holding a vital post like president. Probably, the prime minister wanted him to see as president.
Another source said he was very close to the prime minister for a long time. But the government scrutinised his personal connection and the interest related issues after he was selected for the president post.
An AL leader close to him told Prothom Alo, asking not to be named, that Md Shahabuddin would maintain a 'low profile' even after serving in the government for a long time.
Apart from this, his experiences in working with different levels of the government will help him carry out the presidential duty properly. These could be the reasons behind his selection as president.
No talk within party over presidential candidate
According to party sources, there was no specific discussion at any forum of the Awami League over who would be the next president.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at a meeting of the Awami League parliamentary party on 7 February proposed to give the party chief Sheikh Hasina the responsibility to select the presidential candidate of the party. Since everyone agreed to the proposal, no name of the prospective candidate was discussed at the meeting.
The Awami League parliamentary board had discussed selecting incumbent president Abdul Hamid as the party candidate for the second term. However, no meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, presidium member and executive committee was held this time.
Awami League sources said, no one from the party has information that prime minister Sheikh Hasina consulted with any politician before picking the presidential candidate. She had a meeting with incumbent president Abdul Hamid amid a parliament session. At that meeting, the prime minister asked the president whether he has any chosen candidate but the president informed her that he had none, according to the sources.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a leader of Awami League said perhaps the prime minister did discuss the issue with someone from outside politics. Besides, Sheikh Hasina discussed the issue within a close circle of her family before finalising the decision on the post of president.
Reasons for secrecy
Almost all leaders of the Awami League, cabinet members and lawmakers were in dark over who is becoming the next president until 9:00am on Sunday. Many senior leaders told this correspondent they were embarrassed since they had no information in advance. Yet, various people at home and abroad shared messages on WhatsApp on Sunday morning that Md Shahabuddin is going to become the next president and none of them from the inside of the Awami League.
An eight-member delegation led by Awami League general secretary Obaidul Qauder went to the election commission on Sunday. Prior to this, they went to Ganabhaban to know about the party candidate for the president. Sources concerned said the leaders were somewhat surprised seeing Md Shahabuddin at Ganabhaban and they then went to the election commission for submitting the nomination form.
Wishing anonymity, two Awami leaders told Prothom Alo members of Awami League delegation were clearly surprised but that does not indicate they were displeased. Perhaps, they never thought someone who is completely unknown would be picked up for the post of president.
Another senior leader said there is some mistrust about the party leaders since the 9/11 incident and that came to the limelight once again because of maintaining secrecy over selecting the president.
According to party sources, usually prime minister herself reveals information on policymaking to the senior leaders at the party forum or she does so when leaders want to know. Nothing happened this time. An important minister of the government and a party leader with the status of a minister, with the help of another minister, tried to learn about who is being considered for the post of president. That minister also tried to learn about the prime minister’s plan for nominating the presidential candidate but failed. After that, party leaders more or less stopped persisting about the issue.
Several senior leaders of Awami League were also at the forefront for the post of president and there was lobbying for and against them. However, what message prime minister Sheikh Hasina has wanted to give to Awami League leaders by picking Md Shahabuddin as president ending all speculation, is not clear to the party leaders.
*This article appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by NH Sajjad and Hasanul Banna