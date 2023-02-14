Leaders still scratching their heads over selection of president

The leaders and activists of ruling Awami-League (AL) are still scratching their heads to solve the puzzle over the decision of their party in nominating Md Shahabuddin as presidential candidate.

They said it doesn't seem to them that the prime minister Sheikh Hasina selected him simply as a surprise. There might be some other reasons, which the leaders are trying to comprehend now, since several veteran politicians were dropped and, instead, Shahabuddin was offered the chair of the the head of state.