A bit disappointed with BNP leader’s statement quoting me: German Ambassador

Asked about the news reports published on his meeting with BNP leaders, Achim Tröster said, “I, along with the German deputy high commissioner went to pay a courtesy call on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khasru. In that courtesy call on 17 March, we had discussed all the issues regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries. However, I am a bit disappointed with what the BNP leaders told the media quoting me.”

When asked about the BNP leaders’ statement that disappointed him, the German envoy said, “It has been said that I am deeply concerned with the human rights situation and elections in Bangladesh. If I have anything to say, I can do that on my own. I don’t see any need for a third party to convey my message.”