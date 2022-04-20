A bit disappointed with BNP leader’s statement quoting me: German Ambassador

Asked about the news reports published on his meeting with BNP leaders, Achim Tröster said, “I, along with the German deputy high commissioner went to pay a courtesy call on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khasru. In that courtesy call on 17 March, we had discussed all the issues regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries. However, I am a bit disappointed with what the BNP leaders told the media quoting me.”
When asked about the BNP leaders’ statement that disappointed him, the German envoy said, “It has been said that I am deeply concerned with the human rights situation and elections in Bangladesh. If I have anything to say, I can do that on my own. I don’t see any need for a third party to convey my message.”
“Human rights are among the basic foundations of our foreign policy. We have already discussed our observations about the human rights situation in Bangladesh with the government. In addition to bilateral discussions, we have also discussed this in different international forum such as the United Nations,” he added.
Replying to another question, Ambassador Achim Tröster said, “We had a discussion regarding the election. The party leaders had informed me why they didn’t take part in the election.”
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had a meeting with Achim Tröster at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan on 17 March. Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the party's standing committee, was also present at the meeting. He spoke to the newspersons after the meeting.
In response to a question, Amir Khasru said, “We have discussed the expectations of the people of Bangladesh in the meeting. Besides, several other issues, including development of Bangladesh, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, have also been discussed.”
Asked about the remarks of the German envoy on human rights and democracy, he said, “Everyone in the world is aware about the human rights situation and democracy in Bangladesh. There is nothing new to say. They are concerned about these issues.”
When asked whether there was any discussion regarding BNP’s participation in the election, the BNP leader said, “There was no discussion about this. It is a matter of the party’s internal affairs. The German envoy enquired about the physical condition of the BNP chairperson.”