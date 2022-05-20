Bangladesh

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury’s body likely to arrive in Dhaka Monday

The body of prominent writer and columnist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury – best known for writing the lyrics of ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano’ – is likely to arrive in Dhaka Monday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, said the body has been preserved at the Barnet Hospital in London where Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, 88, breathed his last on Thursday.

“After the completion of required procedures, we will try to send his body to Dhaka as soon as possible on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight next week,” she added.

According to Gaffar Choudhury’s wishes, he will be buried beside his wife at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jummah prayers on Friday at the Brick Lane Jam-e-Masjid in London.

After that, Gaffar Choudhury’s body will be taken to Shaheed Altaf Ali Park so that people from all walks of life can pay their last respects to him.

