Abdul Gaffar Choudhury’s body likely to arrive in Dhaka Monday

“After the completion of required procedures, we will try to send his body to Dhaka as soon as possible on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight next week,” she added.
According to Gaffar Choudhury’s wishes, he will be buried beside his wife at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jummah prayers on Friday at the Brick Lane Jam-e-Masjid in London.
After that, Gaffar Choudhury’s body will be taken to Shaheed Altaf Ali Park so that people from all walks of life can pay their last respects to him.