Abdul Gaffar Choudhury’s body likely to arrive in Dhaka Monday

The body of prominent writer and columnist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury – best known for writing the lyrics of ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano’ – is likely to arrive in Dhaka Monday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, said the body has been preserved at the Barnet Hospital in London where Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, 88, breathed his last on Thursday.