About 50pc metro rail work complete, says Quader

He said that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the project authorities have been playing a praiseworthy role in preventing transmission among those working in the project.



He hoped that the construction of two isolation centers would boost courage of the local and foreign engineers, consultants and other manpower as well as give a new vigour to the project.



The minister said the 11-kilometer flyover of the first section from Uttara to Agargaon has already become visible.



