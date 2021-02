Absar new Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company MD

Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL) has appointed Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed as its new managing director, reports UNB.

On 1 February, he replaced Animesh Jain. And before joining BIFPCL, Absar served as the chief engineer (generation) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Absar was born on 15 February 1963 in Dhaka. He graduated in mechanical engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.