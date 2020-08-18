Abu Dhabi returned workers to be sent back after examination: Minister

Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad on Monday said Bangladeshi workers who returned from Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates, will be sent back again after necessary examinations, reports UNB.
The minister came up with the remarks in an urgent inter-ministry virtual meeting on easy process of sending manpower abroad.
“Expatriate workers are the asset of the country, authorities must take proper measures so that they can return safely without hassle at reasonable airfare,” he said.
Several decisions were made in the meeting including that the civil aviation authority will submit an investigation report over the matter within five working days.
The report would also take measures for sending back the returned Bangladeshi workers under government management.
In upcoming flights, Bangladesh Biman would provide tickets to the passengers who already have ticket booking in Bangladesh Biman on priority basis.
Passengers won’t have to pay any extra charge for this.