Abu Dhabi returned workers to be sent back after examination: Minister

Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad on Monday said Bangladeshi workers who returned from Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates, will be sent back again after necessary examinations, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remarks in an urgent inter-ministry virtual meeting on easy process of sending manpower abroad.

“Expatriate workers are the asset of the country, authorities must take proper measures so that they can return safely without hassle at reasonable airfare,” he said.