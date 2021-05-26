Access to Covid vaccines top priority for LDCs: Dhaka

They were elected as the co-chairs of the PrepCom at its organisational session in February 2021. The LDC-5 conference will be held in DOHA, Qatar in January 2022.

The LDC-V conference is envisaged to be one of the biggest UN conferences in 2022. The next programme of action for the LDCs is expected to come up with a new global compact to address both the immediate and structural issues of the LDCs.

As a co-chair, Bangladesh will also have the opportunity to move forward some of its key priorities, including sustainable graduation and international support measures for graduation.

Notably, the UN recommended Bangladesh to graduate from the LDC category in February, 2021.

The president of Malawi Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera joined the meeting virtually as a keynote speaker in his capacity as the global chair of the LDCs.

As the host of the LDC-5 conference, state minister for foreign affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi also delivered a keynote speech.