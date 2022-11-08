Two killed in road crash in the city

At around 7.00pm on Monday, a passenger bus of Raida Paribahan and a pickup van collided head-on, leaving the driver of the pickup van and his assistant, and two pedestrians critically injured, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said.

"The pedestrians were declared dead at 8.00pm after being rushed to DMCH. The bodies were kept at the hospital for autopsies," he added.

Meanwhile, Shyampur police station seized the bus but the driver managed to flee the scene, Bachchu Mia said.