The accident occurred around 11.30pm as the truck hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on Jakiganj-Sylhet Road near the Kolakuta Bangla Bari area, said Md Mosharraf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Jakiganj police station.

The impact of the crash was such that the two died on the spot, the OC said.

“Efforts are on to nab the driver of the killer truck who sped away after the accident,” he added.