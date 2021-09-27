1 killed, 3 injured in Sylhet road crash

The deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw passenger, bus minibus driver’s association leader Md. Abdul Ghaffar, of Chiknagul union of the Tamabil upazila.
According to witnesses, a stone-laden truck coming from Jaflong collided head-on with a CNG auto-rickshaw coming from Chiknagul leaving one dead on the spot. Immediately after the accident, locals rushed the three injured to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, the locals blocked the Sylhet-Tamabil highway demanding a fair trial and arrest of the deadly truck driver. At the same time, they also demanded to stop the movement of unnumbered auto-rickshaws on the highway.
The disruption caused suffering to the passengers on buses, microbuses, and CNG auto-rickshaw on the highway.