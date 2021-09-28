1 killed, 4 injured by lightning

A 30-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after lightning struck a tea stall in Atwari upazila of Panchagarh on Monday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Barman, son of Bhujen Barman, a resident of the Roseya Durga Mandir area of the upazila’s Randhanagar union.

The injured have been identified as Ganesh, 45, Kulin, 45, Paritosh, 32, and Bhabesh, 55, of the same area.