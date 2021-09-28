1 killed, 4 injured by lightning

Police said that the five were having tea at the roadside stall in the Durga Mandir area in the night when they were struck by a bolt of lightning during heavy rains.
The five were immediately rushed to Atwari Upazila Health Complex by local residents, where doctors declared Ranjit dead on arrival.
Bhabesh was subsequently shifted to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
Md Ijaruddin, officer-in-charge of Atwari police station, said the other three injured are currently undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex.