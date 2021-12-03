1 killed, 4 injured in Chattogram road crash

The injured were identified as Manik (26), Kazi Moinul Islam (25), Nurul Islam (24), and Sagor (25).
They are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said Md Firoz Mia, second officer of Kumira fire service station.
The accident occurred around 9:00pm in front of a petrol pump near the Sultana temple area of the highway, he said.
According to locals, the autorickshaw overturned as the speeding truck hit the vehicle, leaving Jewel dead on the spot. A fire service team rushed the four injured to the hospital.