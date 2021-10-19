1 killed in Narayanganj road crash

It was learned that the accident occurred at around 7:30 pm Monday while he was crossing a road.
Ibrahim Khalil Antar, a cousin of the deceased, said he was hit by a car while crossing the road, on his way back home from the factory.
Injured Saidul was taken to a local hospital and then taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 9.15 pm when the physician on duty declared him dead.
Md Bachchu Mia, police inspector of DMCH police camp, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue.