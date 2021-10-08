1 killed in road crash at city’s Nawabpur

A man was killed and another sustained injuries as a pick-up van hit a roadside tree in Old Dhaka’s Nawabpur area on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Subhash,40, and the injured is Monir Hossain,36. Both worked for a construction company as labourers.

The accident occurred around afternoon. Locals rescued both of them in critical condition and rushed to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.