Accident

1 killed in road crash at city’s Nawabpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

A man was killed and another sustained injuries as a pick-up van hit a roadside tree in Old Dhaka’s Nawabpur area on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Subhash,40, and the injured is Monir Hossain,36. Both worked for a construction company as labourers.

The accident occurred around afternoon. Locals rescued both of them in critical condition and rushed to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.

Later their employer took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors announced Subhash dead at 8:30pm and referred Monir to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.

Their co-worker Nasir Uddin said the accident occurred when they were on their way to the project area in Mirpur after buying construction materials from Nawabpur.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of DMCH police outpost Abdul Khan the body was sent for an autopsy and the concerned police station was informed about the accident.

