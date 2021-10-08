1 killed in road crash at city’s Nawabpur

Later their employer took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors announced Subhash dead at 8:30pm and referred Monir to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.
Their co-worker Nasir Uddin said the accident occurred when they were on their way to the project area in Mirpur after buying construction materials from Nawabpur.
Assistant Sub-Inspector of DMCH police outpost Abdul Khan the body was sent for an autopsy and the concerned police station was informed about the accident.