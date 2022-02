At least 10 people, including a child, suffered injuries as a gas cylinder of a vehicle exploded at Aliganj in Fotulla of Narayanganj on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

The incident occurred around 9:00am when the gas cylinder exploded following a cigarette fire as some workers were repairing the vehicle behind a tin-shed house of Abdul Baten in Beparipara area of Fatullah's Aliganj, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense, quoting locals.

The type of the vehicle was not immediately known.