10 shops gutted in Gaibandha market fire

At least 10 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Old Bazar in Gaibandha district town in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Enamul Haque, deputy director of Gaibandha Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the blaze started at a shop around 5:00 am and soon spread to the adjacent outlets in the market.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service within minutes and it took them a couple of hours to contain the blaze. By the time the fire was doused, the 10 shops were completely gutted.

“However, the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained,”

Enamul said, adding that a probe has been ordered.