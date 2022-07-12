10-year-old girl killed in Sylhet road crash

A 10-year-old girl playing on a steel girder bridge in a Sylhet village died after being hit by a speeding bike on Monday, police said on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Lamisha Akter, daughter of Ahmed and a fifth grader at the Raigarh Government Primary School.

The accident occurred in Girdo village of the district's Golapganj upazila on Monday afternoon.

"The biker failed to apply brakes, leading to the accident. The impact was such that the girl died on the spot," said Foyjul Karim, sub-inspector (SI) at Golapganj police station.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue.