11 burnt in Narayanganj gas leak explosion

At least 11 people, including a three-month-old, have sustained burn injuries following a gas leak explosion at a building in Narayanganj's Fatullah, reports UNB.

The explosion occurred in a flat on the third floor of the three-storey building in the Paschim Talla area in the early hours of the day as gas leaked from the stove.



On information, three units of fire service rushed to the scene, doused the flames and sent the injured to the hospital after rescuing them.



Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "Some apparel workers live with their families on the third floor of the building. One of the families forgot to turn off the stove at night, and it caused the rooms to be filled with gas as all windows and doors were closed.



"The explosion happened as someone tried to light a stove in the morning," he added.



The injured were identified as Habibur Rahman ,50, Limon, 20, Shathi, 20, Mim, 20, Aleya, 50, Sonahar, 40, Shanti, 32, Samiul, 20, Monowara ,22, and three-month-old Mahira. Another victim remained unidentified.



Five of the injured including the three-month-old were sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for their critical conditions; others were admitted to a local hospital.





