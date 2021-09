Eleven fishermen were rescued after their fishing boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal off Narikalbaria Char in the Sunderbans on Tuesday.

Though the 'FB Maaer Doa' trawler overturned due to high tides, all the fishermen onboard were rescued by nearby boats, said Ansar Uddin Mollah, president of the Alipore-Kuakata Fish Traders and Trawler Owners' Association in Patuakhali.