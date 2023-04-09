Three killed in Jamalpur road crash

Three people were dead after a truck collided with a pickup van in Betmari area of Jamalpur’s Melandaha upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shah Alam (45), son of Karim Uddin, and Kajol (32), the driver of the pickup van and son of Hanif Uddin of Jamalpur Sadar Upazila, and Chanchal Barman (27) of Kurigram’s Ulipur upazila.

Md Delawar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Melandaha police station, said a Jamalpur-bound truck hit a pickup van at around 7:00 am this morning, leaving three dead on the spot.